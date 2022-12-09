There’s no doubt that Fontana resident Kayla Gibson’s favorite soft drink is Dr Pepper.
That’s because Gibson, a graduate student at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, was awarded $100,000 in tuition during the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway in Atlanta on Dec. 3.
“I am in shock but extremely grateful!” Gibson said in an email message to the Herald News. “It was always Dr Pepper or bust for me, and I manifested winning, but I never thought it would happen like this!”
Gibson was involved in a nationally-televised competition against Reagan Whitaker, a student at Baylor University, at halftime of the SEC championship game between Georgia and LSU (one of five events held by Dr Pepper in the country). The two contestants attempted to throw the most footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds, with the winner getting $100,000 and the second place finisher receiving $20,000.
As it turned out, Gibson and Whitaker tied twice in a row for the most successful tosses. Whitaker originally was named the sole winner of the big prize because she had scored the most points in a preliminary round, a result which briefly created some confusion and controversy. However, later in the day, Dr Pepper announced that because of the unprecedented tie in both regulation and overtime, Whitaker and Gibson would each get $100,000.
Gibson, who is studying to become an occupational therapist, was very pleased with the outcome.
“Winning the $100,000 scholarship changes my life!” Gibson said. “In total, I will complete eight years of higher education, and that comes with a large dollar sign attached to it. This money will put a huge dent in the money I owe for school, which means once I graduate and begin to work, I can have fun and really devote myself to my patients and make sure they are living their lives to the fullest extent.”
Gibson, a 2015 Etiwanda High School graduate, knows a lot about sports competition as well as the importance of good health. She ran track at Etiwanda and as an undergraduate student at UC Davis (Class of 2020).
“When I was 20, I had a really bad fall, that led to me being admitted into the ICU and being unable to walk for two months,” she said in a TikTok video that was submitted to Dr Pepper. “That experience reminded me that life is unpredictable and we need people to support us when we’re down.
“When I was hurt, people took the time to help me recover, and I want to pay it forward.”
Now, with support from Dr Pepper, Gibson is on track to achieve her goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.