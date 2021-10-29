Two Fontana residents were arrested after allegedly being involved in a road rage incident which escalated into a shooting in Grand Terrace, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 26 at about 5:43 p.m., a car-to-car shooting occurred in the 11800 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.
The suspects pulled next to the victim’s vehicle and fired one round of ammunition from a firearm into the car, striking the driver’s head rest. There were no reports of injuries.
The suspects then fled the area. Utilizing public safety surveillance, deputies were able to identify the license plate of the suspect vehicle.
The vehicle had been previously impounded by the Fontana Police Department during an unrelated criminal case and was associated with an address in the city of Fontana. Through investigation, it was discovered the suspect resides at the address, and is currently on probation for multiple felony convictions.
San Bernardino County Probation officers and members of the Central Sheriff Station Detective Bureau conducted a joint operation at the home for a probation compliance search. During the search, both suspects, the suspect vehicle, and the loaded 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun used in the crime were located, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The driver of the suspect vehicle used in the shooting was identified as 19-year-old Angela Alexander. The passenger of the vehicle, and the person who allegedly shot at the victims, was identified as 23-year-old Kyeiko Catchings. Both suspects were arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on multiple felony charges.
