Two Fontana residents were arrested for allegedly having 125 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in their truck, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 30 at about 2:10 a.m., Chino Hills deputies patrolling the area of Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road in Chino Hills observed a black Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed.
A traffic stop was conducted, and deputies contacted the driver, Hugo Herrera Garcia, 35, and the passenger, Jorge Hernandez, 32. Garcia was found to be driving on a suspended/revoked license.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located three large bags in the back seat of the truck which contained the suspected methamphetamine.
Garcia and Hernandez were arrested on charges of possession and sales of narcotics and transportation of a controlled substance. They were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
