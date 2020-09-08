There is no better time than now to prepare for an emergency.
In recognition of September as National Preparedness Month, the City of Fontana will be providing preparedness resources for residents and businesses all month long.
The city will be sharing preparedness tips and videos throughout the month across its social media channels. There will also be opportunities for participants to win prizes.
"The variety of challenges we have faced in 2020 alone should remind everyone of the importance of preparing for an emergency -- both with our families and our community," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. "Taking the necessary actions now improves our ability to react, respond, and recover when a disaster happens."
National Preparedness Month is recognized every September and is part of FEMA’s Ready Campaign. This year’s theme is "Disasters Don't Wait. Make Your Plan Today," and focuses on different elements of preparedness each week. The weeks are:
• Week 2, Sept. 6-12: Build A Kit -- Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home.
• Week 3, Sept. 13-19: Prepare for Disasters -- Know the risk of disasters in your area and learn how to make your home stronger in the face of common hazards.
• Week 4, Sept. 20-26: Teach Youth About Preparedness -- Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated.
----- CodeRED
The Fontana Police Department has implemented CodeRED, a high-speed emergency/community notification software provided by OnSolve to help keep residents and businesses informed with important information that may immediately impact their safety.
The Police Department will be testing CodeRED on Monday, Sept. 14 to validate telephone numbers and email addresses. Residents are advised to update contact information or text "FONTANA" to 99411.
----- READY SB COUNTY
Residents can receive countywide critical emergency alerts, locate emergency shelters, create a personalized plan, and much more through the Ready SB County app. Persons can download the app on the App Store or Google Play.
