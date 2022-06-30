Legal (“Safe and Sane”) fireworks are now being sold by nonprofit groups throughout Fontana in anticipation of the July 4 holiday.
Safe and Sane fireworks can be purchased at booths daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 5, according to the Fontana Police Department.
“Safe and Sane fireworks can only be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the days in which these fireworks are sold,” said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
However, the usage of illegal fireworks remains a major concern.
The City of Fontana, in collaboration with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, has a zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal fireworks in the city.
Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks range from $2,500 to $10,000. Residents are urged to purchase the Safe and Sane fireworks to avoid fines, potential injury, and property damage.
All fireworks (including Safe and Sane) in unincorporated county areas in Fontana and the area north of Summit Avenue are prohibited. Property within the city north of Summit Avenue, west of Interstate 15, and east of Lytle Creek Road is deemed a high fire hazard area and no fireworks of any kind are allowed there.
Police recently arrested two people for possession and sales of illegal fireworks, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 29.
Residents can report illegal fireworks to the P.D.’s non-emergency dispatch line at (909) 350-7700.
