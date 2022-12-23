Temperatures are plummeting below freezing in most of the United States, but residents of Fontana and the rest of Southern California are fortunate because they will be enjoying beautiful weather during the Christmas holidays.
There will be sunny skies and breezy conditions, with temperatures in the upper 70s, in Fontana starting on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.
However, there will be a chance of rain on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Here is the weekend forecast:
Saturday, Dec. 24 — Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a north wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25 — Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Monday, Dec. 26 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
----- MANY Fontana residents will be celebrating Christmas with their families during the weekend.
In the spirit of the season, local residents have been participating this month in holiday-themed events (such as the Fontana Christmas Parade and Festival of Winter). They have also been attending church services and donating time and money to charities.
A poll on the Fontana Herald News website asked the question: “What do the holidays mean to you?” The responses, as of Dec. 23, were:
• A time to gather with family members and friends, 23 percent
• A celebration of my faith, 10 percent
• A chance to help those in need, 5 percent
• All of the above, 62 percent.
----- IN observance of Christmas and New Year's Day, City of Fontana administrative offices are now closed and will not reopen until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
“The City of Fontana wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season,” the city said in a Facebook message.
