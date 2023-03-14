Fontana residents can receive free tickets to an upcoming game featuring the Empire Strykers pro indoor soccer team.
The City of Fontana has partnered with National CORE to provide the tickets for the Strykers’ match against Tacoma on Thursday, March 30 at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
As an added bonus, attendees will have the chance to meet and get an autograph from soccer player Uzi Tayou.
The game will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
The tickets can be accessed by scanning the QR code in the promo flyer.
For more information, email Rvaldez@TheEmpireStrykers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.