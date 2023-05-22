There is still a little bit of time for Fontana residents to apply for free food through the Fontana Eats! program.
This program, which was announced earlier this year, provides eligible households a one-time, minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant.
Applications will close on Wednesday, May 31.
Fontana Eats! has been implemented by the City of Fontana to help households that have been impacted by the economic uncertainty and food instability that was exacerbated by COVID-19.
To qualify, households must show that one of the following “impact circumstances” has occurred since March 14, 2020:
• Below $75,775 income (at or below San Bernardino County median income)
• Experienced COVID-19
• Experienced unemployment
• Experienced increase in food insecurity
• Experienced increase in housing insecurity (i.e. homelessness, rental assistance, mortgage assistance)
• Received Medicare or MediCal
• Have child(ren) in K-12 that lost institutional time
To apply for the pre-paid card, visit https://www.fontanaeats.com/
