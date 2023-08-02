Fontana residents celebrated National Night Out during a big event at Miller Park on Aug. 1.
Local families had a chance to meet with police and fire representatives and to receive free resources.
For almost four decades, National Night Out has brought communities together to promote first-responder partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, said Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-35th District) in a news release.
National Night Out encourages neighborhoods across the country to come together to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and the community, Torres said.
She joined with Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) to introduce a bipartisan resolution to recognize National Night Out prior to the event.
“As a former 9-1-1 dispatcher and mother of a police officer, I understand how important it is to build trust and partnerships between law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve,” said Torres. “I reintroduced this bipartisan resolution with Congressman Fitzpatrick because National Night Out is an important opportunity to forge and strengthen the bonds between police and community members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.