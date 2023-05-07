The theme for the 2023 Fontana Days Parade on May 6 was "Fun in the Sun," and lots of participants in the event were happy to promote that joyful idea.
Indeed, the thousands of local residents who watched the parade were glad that the sunny weather replaced the rain and clouds which had been creating some gloom in Fontana a few days before.
Seniors on the Veterans Club/Prom Court float really got into the spirit of the occasion, wearing festive Hawaiian clothing and showing off their hula dance moves for the spectators.
The kids in Scout Troop 2000 held large letters spelling out 'Fun in the Sun," and participants in the city's youth programs marched down Sierra Avenue wearing colorful inner tubes, showing that they are ready for swimming season.
Also making a splash were the national champion Summit High School cheerleaders, who brought their beach balls and towels.
The parade also featured plenty of dancers as well as marching bands and drill teams.
The parade, which is organized by the Exchange Club of Fontana, is separate from the Fontana Days Festival, which will take place in June.
