The City of Fontana has created a Police Chief's Roundtable committee and is inviting local residents to participate.
The committee was announced by Police Chief William Green and Fontana Community and Human Services Commissioner Felix Jones during a special virtual community forum on June 25.
The new committee will be focusing on community public safety concerns and implementing tangible activities to improve service to residents, the city said.
"I am dedicated to hearing substantial things that we can do," Green said. "I can tell you under the philosophies we work under, but that doesn't mean squat without actions. We can take actionable measures to improve the quality services we provide to the community of Fontana. I assure you that we are wholeheartedly on board."
Persons who are interested in taking part in the committee are encouraged to write an email letter answering the question: "Why do you want to be on the roundtable committee?" The email should be sent to chiefrountable@fontana.org.
The forum, which included Mayor Acquanetta Warren, was held in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the demonstrations that ensued. The event, which addressed several topics related to policing as well as community programs, can be viewed on the city's Facebook page.
