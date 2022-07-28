Fontana residents Carolina Rodriguez and Alana Okonkwo recently received scholarships worth $2,500 to help with their college expenses.
California Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes honored the two students through the Minerva Scholarship program, which was established by Women in California Leadership to support the advancement and empowerment of women.
Okonkwo will be entering her first year at Stanford University, having graduated with Etiwanda High School’s class of 2022 with a weighted 4.4 GPA. She was a member of the LGBTQ Pride Club, Black Student Union, Link Crew, and Government Affairs and Policy Committee. She was also a Correspondence Committee member for a youth-led voting initiative.
“This scholarship is very impactful on my life and the trajectory of my educational journey. This scholarship will help me pay for college, which is very important to me because it will also allow me to continue volunteering my time to my advocacy work,” said Okonkwo.
Rodriguez started on the path of higher education in 2013. While attending school, she also entered the professional world and has worked with San Bernardino Sexual Assault Services as a marketing campaign leader, and at the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Victim Services. Now she has been admitted into the Master of Public Administration program as well as into the two-year Master of Social Work Program at Cal State San Bernardino.
“Winning the Minerva Scholarship gives me the validation I need to keep going and to continue pursuing my educational goals,” said Rodriguez.
“The Minerva Scholarship awards are an important step in empowering our young women as they pursue higher education,” said Reyes. “I have all the confidence that Alana and Carolina will achieve success in their pursuits.”
For more information on the complete scholarship requirements and details, go to the Foundation’s website at https://wicl.us/scholarship-program/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.