Count yourself in, Fontana. The last day to submit the 2020 Census questionnaire will be Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Households that complete their survey and submit both their confirmation number and name at pio@fontana.org will be entered for a chance to win grocery gift cards. Winners will be contacted after Sept. 30. Households that have already taken their survey, but do not have their confirmation number, can contact (844) 330-2020.
The Census, completed once every decade, provides a snapshot of the country's population. Lawmakers, business owners and many others use that data to make critical decisions, including where to build new schools, new roads and the needs for services in the community. The data also determines funding for programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, and Head Start.
Fontana residents are urged to complete the Census online at https://2020census.gov/ or by phone at (844) 330-2020. Residents can also complete the form with a U.S. Census Bureau worker visiting households that have not responded.
All responses are confidential and Census workers do not request personal information such as a person's Social Security number, bank account or credit card numbers, money, or donations.
For more information, visit https://2020census.gov/
