Long-time Fontana residents Bob and Pat Flader will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on March 31.
They have been living in Fontana for 74 years, and they have been living in the same home for 44 years.
The Fladers were married on March 31, 1947 in Paxton, Illinois, where Bob served in the U.S. Air Force.
Bob worked for Kaiser Steel in Fontana for 31 years before he retired, and then he worked an extra five years for California Steel.
Pat worked for Sears Catalog Store for 25 years before retiring, and then volunteered at Kaiser Hospital for another 25 years.
Bob and Pat, who were both born in 1929, are doing well, being socially and physically active, their family members said.
The Fladers have four children — Kathleen, Diane, Debbie, and Jimmy — along with eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
