Fontana-Rialto Elks Lodge 2013 will be holding a Flag Day event on Tuesday, June 14.
The event, which is open to the public, is located at 1540 Rialto Avenue in Rialto.
Food will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Elks ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the hall. Then a flag retirement ceremony by Scout Troop 2000 will follow on the back patio.
Local Elks Lodges throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Panama Canal are celebrating Flag Day. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is the only fraternal organization to require a formal observance of Flag Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.