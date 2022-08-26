The Fontana-Rialto Elks recently used an Elks National Veterans Service “freedom grant" to take a group of veterans on an all-expenses-paid ocean fishing trip.
The Elks rented vans and transported the group from Rialto (and some from Moreno Valley) to Dana Point Harbor and back.
Five of the veterans were formerly homeless and were coordinated through Lighthouse Social Service Centers in Colton. The remainder of the group are in the Working Dogs for Warriors program in Rialto. This group helps “veterans and first responders who may be suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) or any other service related injury by training and donating a service dog to them,” the organization said.
“Unfortunately, it was a slow day catching fish, but overall, it was a great experience for all those involved,” said John Fulton, a member of the Fontana-Rialto Elks.
He added that the event was an excellent way for the Fontana-Rialto Elks to say, “Thank you for your service.”
