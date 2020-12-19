The Fontana Police Department and Rialto Police Department teamed up to identify and arrest a Rialto man who was suspected of downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet, authorities said.
The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force along with assigned Rialto P.D. detective E. Macias.
On Dec. 17, a search warrant was served at the residence of Eduardo Marquez, 31, in the 900 block of W. Valencia Street.
During the search warrant, several electronic devices were seized and evidence related to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was allegedly found, police said. Marquez was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
