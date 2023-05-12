Dragnich also outlined several service projects which Rotary has recently accomplished. They included providing gifts for children at Christmas, meals for those with food insecurity, scholarships for the Fontana Leadership Intervention Program (FLIP), scholarships for Rotary Youth Leadership training, and an aerial ladder fire truck for Mexicali, Mexico.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren also thanked the assembled peace officers and community members. “My father taught me that when you are safe from crime and the fear of crime, everything can work; if you are not safe, nothing works,” she said.
Jason Delair, president of the Fontana POA, explained that keeping communities safe is a community effort. “It takes all of us, individuals, non-profits and faith-based organizations, governments, and businesses, working together that keep us safe,” he said.
Delair then recognized Marie and Bill Waddingham, long-time owners of Rotolo Chevrolet, and presented them with the POA’s Excellence in Leadership Award.
“Just as mom and apple pie are to the United States, Chevrolet and Rotolo are to Fontana. The name Rotolo is synonymous with Fontana,” Delair said.
Delair introduced Orel Hershiser, the legendary former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hershiser spoke about Mike Caposio, the new owner of Rotolo Chevrolet. He noted Caposio’s commitment to the safety and well-being of Fontana and the greater Southern California region.
“Mike’s dedication and integrity are second to none,” Hershiser said, adding that Caposio has demonstrated he is an integral partner with the community.
Echoing Hershiser, Delair said, “Mike Caposio takes care of people, his employees, customers, community members and community organizations.”
In a symbolic passing of the torch of trust and responsibility, Delair presented Caposio with Fontana POA’s first-ever Connected with the Community Award.
“Mike continues the legacy of trust and commitment which Mariano Rotolo imbedded in the culture of Rotolo Chevrolet,” Delair said. “It’s a commitment which Marie and Bill nurtured and grew, and the same commitment which Mike continues to nurture and grow. Mike and Rotolo are connected with the community.”
The next speaker was Roman Gabriel III. He briefly outlined the importance of his educational program, which is being used to teach local Fontana children about the dangers of fentanyl.
Health authorities report that fentanyl is the single deadliest drug the nation has ever encountered. It kills 150 Americans every day and has affected the entire country, from large cities to rural communities.
Roman Gabriel III was a standout quarterback at the University of New Mexico and briefly played professional football. He is the son of legendary Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel Jr.
Luis Echeverria, who will become Rotary Club president in June, ended the meeting by committing to continue Rotary’s service to the community, including hosting the 5th Annual Law Enforcement Lunch next year.
