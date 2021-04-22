More than 150 law enforcement officers and professional staff from the Fontana Police Department, Fontana School Police, Fontana Sheriffs’ Station, California Highway Patrol, and dedicated staff from the City of Fontana Public Works Department attended a "Thank You and Appreciation Day" lunch on April 19.
The event was presented by the Fontana Rotary Club in partnership with the Fontana Police Officers Association, Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Rotolo Chevrolet and Dr. David Dragnich.
“This is the second annual Thank You event we have hosted,” said Bill Waddingham, former Rotary Club president and co-coordinator. “It was intended to thank the first responders for the great job they do in guarding, protecting and defending our homes, parks, churches, schools, roads and businesses.”
The meal was cooked by Rotarian Michael Welsh and Officer Jason Delair. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, water, and sodas were served while the first responders were thanked by members of the Rotary Club.
Detective Chris Macias, who is the president of the Fontana POA, added, “We also invited our colleagues from the Fontana Department of Public Works because of their tireless work for our city.”
Macias explained that Public Works personnel perform behind the scenes “engineering tasks in support of almost all major, planned or unplanned events in the city. They set up and take down temporary facilities and structures. They often do so in support of police operations.”
Mayor Acquanetta Warren summarized the purpose of the event by saying: “Every family in Fontana has been affected by COVID-19. It was important for us to recognize and thank the law enforcement first responders and all the professional and dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly each day, risking exposure to the virus, in order to help everyone in Fontana get through this together.”
