The Fontana Rotary Club helped make Thanksgiving a good day for local residents in need.
David Dragnich, the president of the club, presented a check to CityLink to help pay for Thanksgiving dinners.
“The purpose of Rotary is service to others. We do that locally by working with other service organizations, including CityLink,” Dr. Dragnich said.
For years, Fontana CityLink has filled the gap by providing special meals at Thanksgiving, presents for children at Christmas, and many other needs throughout the year.
