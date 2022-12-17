Just north of Fontana in Lytle Creek, there are more than 100 school age kids. On Dec. 10, the Scotland Store and Melody’s Place in the center of the village sponsored the 29th Annual Kids Christmas Toy and Food Celebration.
The event is sponsored by Melody Wold and her family, who are the owners of the business which is the heart of the canyon community.
More than 100 children and grandchildren of Lytle Creek residents (including many children from Fontana) squeezed into the room which is known for its warm, homey, and eclectic décor.
Each child and parent waited patiently to see Santa, who was seated in the “Big Christmas Room” which had been lovingly prepared the night before by community volunteers.
Fontana Rotary Club president David Dragnich and Ted Hunt, secretary of the Rotary Club, presented Melody Wold with a check for $400 from the Rotary Club to help offset the expenses of this important community service.
