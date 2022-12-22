(Left to right) Former Fontana Rotary Club President John Roberts, also a member of the Fontana City Council; Pastor Victor Arias; David Dragnich, current president of the Rotary Club; Luis Echeverria, the 2023-2024 president-elect of the Rotary Club; and Pastor Daniel Vasquez, who is a Fontana Police Department chaplain, former Rotary president, and pastor of Calvary Chapel Summit Church.