The Fontana Rotary Club was involved in spreading a lot of holiday joy in Fontana recently.
Rotary Club President David Dragnich presented Pastor Victor Arias with a check for $1,000 from the club to help with CityLink's “Toy Store,” which provides Christmas presents for kids who would otherwise go wanting.
Arias is the director of CityLink, which is the community outreach department for Water of Life Community Church.
“The people of Fontana have been very generous with CityLink, the Fontana Police Officers Association, and other organizations which distribute toys,” Dragnich said.
Arias added, “Often there are not enough toys for teenagers. So, the check from the Fontana Rotary Club helps fill the gap for the important teenage demographic. Thank you, Rotary Club!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.