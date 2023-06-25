There will be a new date and location for Fontana’s Fourth of July Celebration this year, and even better for spectators will be the price of admission: free.
For the first time ever, the city will hold its fireworks show on a day other than Independence Day.
The 2023 event will take place on Saturday, July 1 at Summit High School, 15551 Summit Avenue in the northwestern area of Fontana.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., and there will be a live performance by Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band.
Vendors will be selling food at the site.
A spectacular 20-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.
For more information, call (909) 349-6934, email events@fontana.org, or visit www.fontanaca.gov/2158/4th-of-July-Celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.