It has been half a year since San Bernardino County reported its first case of the coronavirus, a patient at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana.
Since then, COVID-19 has caused much misery in Fontana, resulting in more than 7,000 cases and more than 100 deaths, in addition to sending the unemployment rate soaring over 10 percent.
This tragic situation has been reflected in the county as well as the nation as a whole; the United States death toll has just surpassed 200,000.
However, while the number of cases in the county rose rapidly in June and July, the rate of infections has slowed in August and September, leading local officials to believe that if continued progress can be made, some restrictions on businesses that have been enforced by the state can soon be lifted.
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren urged residents to maintain social distancing and to keep wearing face masks in public.
"You are doing your part and it is showing every day, and I want to thank you," Warren told residents in a city-produced video that featured an interview with San Bernardino County Supervisor Josie Gonzales.
Warren asked Gonzales how the county is faring in its coronavirus efforts, and the supervisor said she thought "we're managing it quite well" in recent months.
Overall in the county, there have been 53,669 cases of coronavirus and 922 deaths as of Sept. 25. In Fontana, there have been 7,164 cases and 102 deaths.
Gonzales, whose 5th District includes part of Fontana, said she understood how difficult it can be to adhere to the state mandates, and that's why the county has implemented successful programs to help businesses cope with the coronavirus.
In addition, the county has expanded its COVID-19 testing capabilities, providing free tests at several sites throughout the county, including the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
"We need everyone to go get tested," Warren said. "That's how we're going to get from under these restrictions."
Warren said if all residents take the quick, painless test, we can "make sure that we are not spreading this virus, and that we are all safe."
Persons who have questions about the coronavirus can call the county at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday. To set up an appointment to get tested, visit sbcovid19.com.
