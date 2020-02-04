It’s time to start getting the yard sale items together.
The first yard sale weekend of 2020 will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9.
Yard sales are only permitted on the first full weekends in February, May, August and November between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Permits will not be required as long as yard sales are held on the weekends of Feb. 7-9, May 1-3, Aug. 7-9, and Nov. 6-8.
If a yard sale is needed on a date other than the approved weekends, an Emergency Yard Sale Permit can be requested. Applications are available at the Fontana Police Department front desk, 17005 Upland Avenue, or online. Applications can be submitted in person to the Police Department or by email with a copy of proof of residency. If the permit is for the immediate upcoming weekend, the application must be submitted by Thursday at 3 p.m. for approval.
Holding a yard sale on any day other than the specified dates listed above without an Emergency Yard Sale Permit is an infraction and subject to fines.
For more information, visit the city's Yard Sales web page or call (909) 350-7679.
