Two years ago, Fontana leaders looked at demographic trends and were fairly confident that the way the city was gradually growing, Fontana would surpass San Bernardino and become the most populous city in San Bernardino County.
However, when the U.S. Census Bureau recently announced the official figures for 2020, Fontana remained No. 2 in the county.
In fact, Fontana’s population total declined substantially from earlier unofficial estimates, indicating that many city residents did not participate in the Census.
According to the Census Bureau’s QuickFacts analysis, as of April 1 of last year, Fontana had 208,393 residents, while the City of San Bernardino had 222,101.
A Census Bureau spokesperson confirmed that these numbers were accurate.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren issued a statement from the City of Fontana in response to the announcement of Fontana’s totals.
“We are researching the numbers and will work with the U.S Census Bureau to understand Fontana’s calculations. The reality is that we are the largest city, by population, in the county and we’re continuing to grow, evident in the 1,500 new housing units added just last year,” the statement said.
The city said the coronavirus pandemic was a reason why Fontana’s number was not as high as hoped. A previous Census Bureau estimate said that Fontana had 216,173 inhabitants as of 2020, but the official total ended up being nearly 8,000 people fewer.
“COVID probably played a large role in obtaining questionnaires from residents, but undercounting had been a concern heading into the Census process even before the pandemic,” the city statement said.
While the Census was being taken, Fontana officials had been strongly urging all residents to fill out their form because it determines how much federal funding the city will get for schools, roads, housing, and social programs.
“Obviously, getting an accurate Census number is critically important in obtaining the funding we need to best serve the residents who call Fontana their home, and we are committed to making sure that happens,” the city statement said.
According to the Census, Fontana had 196,609 residents in 2010, meaning that the city added 11,784 people over the past decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.