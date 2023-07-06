Uplifting Arts Academy, a family-friendly dance studio focused on uplifting the community and students through dance, hosted its Spring Recital at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium in Fontana on June 24 and 25.
The sold-out event brought together 700 attendees, spanning generations of family members.
“Preparing the Spring Recital is a great chance for kids to showcase their dance skills while becoming more connected with their faith and foster positive friendships,” said Shaquan Henderson-Young, the founder and artistic director of Uplifting Arts Academy. “We are so proud to do our part here at the academy to make this possible in Fontana.”
Henderson said that Uplifting Arts Academy believes it is essential for children today to enjoy the present but also remember and honor the past traditions of positive music.
“Christian music is significant in the faith and its traditions, connecting believers with their core beliefs, values and strengthening their relationship with God,” Henderson said.
Henderson said that both the attendees and the children participating are representatives of Fontana’s multicultural diversity.
Fontana resident Scott Hernandez remarked, “I am so proud of my daughters. Uplifting Arts Academy has become something that she looks forward to and has helped her feel so much more confident in herself.”
----- BUILDING ON THE success of the Spring Recital, Uplifting Arts Academy will be holding its upcoming Summer Intensive program.
This week-long program for ages 6 to 9 will take place from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21.
Led by instructor Krystal Johnson, the program will provide participants with a unique opportunity to learn new dance skills and techniques. The morning session from 9 a.m. to noon will be for ages 6-8, and the afternoon session from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. will be for 9-year-olds.
The cost of the Summer Intensive is $150 per dancer.
For more information about Uplifting Arts Academy and its programs, visit www.upliftingartsacademy.org.
