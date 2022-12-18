For a quarter of a century, the Fontana Santas program has helped brighten the holidays for needy students in the Fontana Unified School District.
On Dec. 17, the 25th annual toy drive culminated in a drive-through distribution at the district office, enabling hundreds of elementary school students to receive gifts and warm wishes from Santa, Mrs. Claus, and dozens of Santa's helpers.
The event was overseen by Beulah Plata, a district safety officer, and was held in partnership with the Fontana School Police Department, Fontana Teachers Association, United Steelworkers Local 8599, the Fontana Foundation of Hope, Fontana School Police Officers Association and the Fontana Management Association.
The tradition began when Fontana School Police Officer Cindy Evaro and district employee Lydia Wibert learned a Fontana boy ran away from home after Christmas because he did not receive any presents. Evaro, Wibert and Fontana School Police collected toys and donations from local organizations and delivered them to students during the holidays.
The program has continued to thrive, even during the winter of 2020 when strict COVID-19 protocols were implemented, Wibert said.
"We continued to serve our community and our students, bringing joy and good cheer during the Christmas season," Wibert said.
She thanked "everyone who has donated to this great event," including those who separately provided gifts for FUSD middle school and high school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.