Fontana Unified School District has launched its 24th annual Fontana Santas Toy Drive, in which community organizations, district employees and Fontana residents come together to bring holiday cheer to families in need.
The toy drive, a treasured tradition in the city, began when Fontana School Police Officer Cindy Evaro and District employee Lydia Wibert learned a Fontana boy ran away from home after Christmas because he did not receive any presents. Evaro, Wibert and Fontana School Police collected toys from local organizations and delivered them to students during the holidays.
Donations of unwrapped toys and gift cards can be dropped off at the Fontana School Police Department, 9680 Citrus Avenue, Building 9, and at all FUSD campuses.
