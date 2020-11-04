Jennifer Quezada began her career as an educator in the Fontana Unified School District, and now she will be proudly representing her home town as a member of the FUSD Board of Education.
Quezada, who is now the supervisor of teacher education at UC Riverside, earned one of the two seats being contested in the Nov. 3 election in her first run for public office.
In the final unofficial election night results, Quezada was the overwhelming winner with 14,394 votes (35.26 percent of the total) in a six-candidate race. She received at least 5,000 votes more than her nearest competitors.
The victory represented another milestone for Quezada, who is a first-generation college graduate.
She was born and raised in Fontana, attending Tokay Elementary School, Sequoia Middle School, and Fontana A.B. Miller High School. She went on to earn degrees at Cal State San Bernardino, the University of Redlands, and USC (where she achieved a doctor of education in educational leadership).
Quezada, who was previously a teacher at Sequoia Middle School and at Miller, was endorsed by the Fontana Teachers Association, United Steelworkers Legislative Education Committee, and the Fontana School Police Officers Association.
Prior to the election, Quezada said her main goal would be to focus on school safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our priority needs to be first and foremost to have a clear plan for what the reopening of our schools will look like, when it is deemed safe for schools to reopen," she said.
She said the district also needs to ensure that students and families are receiving daily support during Distance Learning.
"With built in Student Support time in our daily schedule, we need to continue to ensure all students are staying on track and making measurable progress throughout the school year," she said.
----- ALSO IN THE ELECTION, the race for the contested second seat on the School Board remained very close as of the morning of Nov. 4.
Joe Armendarez, who was running for public office for the first time, has a slim lead over incumbent Jason O'Brien. Armendarez has 8,084 votes (19.81 percent of the total) and O'Brien has 7,730 votes (18.94 percent), while Shelley C-Bradford has 7,377 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.