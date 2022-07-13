The status of Fontana Unified School District Superintendent Randal Bassett was discussed in closed session during the School Board’s July 6 meeting.
An item entitled “Board Member Request – Contract Amendment: Superintendent” was on the agenda for the session.
No action was taken on that item and no report from closed session on the item was given related to this topic, said Clarissa Trejo, the executive director of marketing, communications and engagement for the FUSD.
“There has been no change to Mr. Bassett’s employment status,” Trejo said in an email.
Jennifer Quezada, the president of the School Board, confirmed that statement.
“Mr. Bassett is still currently serving as Fontana Unified School District's superintendent,” Quezada said in an email.
Trejo said Bassett is unavailable for comment.
“At this time, no further information regarding this item has been provided. Any follow-up action of that nature would need to be taken at a future board meeting,” Trejo said.
The next meeting was scheduled for July 20.
Bassett has been the district’s superintendent for the past 5 1/2 years. Previously, he had been working for the district for 20 years in various capacities, including the executive leadership positions of associate superintendent of business services and chief technology officer.
