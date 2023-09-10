In an effort to promote gun safety, the Fontana Unified School District’s School Police Department is giving out free gun locks to local residents.
Persons wanting to pick up a gun lock can stop by the School Police Department during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is located at 9680 Citrus Avenue.
Supplies are limited.
----- GUN OWNERS need to act responsibly, the FUSD School Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Police said that responsible gun owners:
• Ensure that their firearms are properly registered.
• Ensure that the firearms are properly secured and unloaded (i.e., gun safe, gun locks).
• Ensure they are not accessible to children.
• Ensure they are not accessible to persons who are prohibited from owning/ possessing firearms.
• Ensure that ammunition is stored in a locked location separate from firearms.
----- HERE ARE some California Penal Code Gun laws that are violations:
25400(a) (2) — Carry a concealed firearm - upon a person.
25400(a)(3) — Carry a concealed firearm - vehicle occupants.
25850(a) — Loaded firearm in public (person or vehicle).
26100(a) — Driver/owner permit another person to bring or carry a firearm in vehicle.
25100(a) & (b) — Criminal storage of a firearm.
25200(b) — Child carries firearm off premises to school.
29610 — Minor shall not possess a firearm.
29650 — Minor shall not possess ammunition.
32310 — Possession of high-capacity magazine.
