Fontana School Police K-9 Max has died, the school district reported on Facebook.
Max was part of the Fontana School Police Department family for four years and brought joy to all of the students when he and Officer Norma Bautista visited school campuses, the district said.
"Max, you have served the FUSD well, you are clear EOW. Rest in Peace," the School Police Department said on Facebook.
