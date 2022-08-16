Two Fontana School Police Department officers were recently honored for their outstanding work last year.
Officers Hector Hernandez and John Mory were recognized at the Inland Empire Blue Belles "Officer of the Year" Blue Ribbon Breakfast.
They both were given the 2021 Excellence Award during the presentation on Aug. 10.
The Blue Belles, who are dedicated to supporting law enforcement personnel, hold an event each year to honor officers from throughout the region for their exceptional service.
