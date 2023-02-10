Fontana High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Feb. 10 because of an active shooter call, but the call was determined to be a hoax, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The Fontana P.D. and the Fontana Unified School District Police Department responded to the school and determined that there was no active shooter nor any threat to students or staff members.
"However, officers will continue to extra patrol the school for the rest of the day," the Fontana P.D. said on Facebook.
The Fontana School Police Department added that nearby Citrus Elementary School was also placed on lockdown for a short amount of time before reopening.
"Both school sites have been cleared by School Police, Fontana Police, and San Bernardino Sheriff's," the School Police Department said on Facebook.
The hoax involved a caller saying that gunshots were heard near Oleander Avenue, the FUSD said. There were no gunshots, the FUSD said.
