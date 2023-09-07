Six Fontana Unified School District high schools have been honored in the 2023-24 Best High Schools rankings by U.S. News and World Report, celebrating the district’s efforts to guide students into lucrative industries and continue their education at institutions such as Harvard, Yale, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia and Johns Hopkins.
For the third year in a row, each comprehensive FUSD high school — Fontana A.B. Miller, Fontana, Henry J. Kaiser, Jurupa Hills and Summit — has earned a spot on the Best High School rankings, the district said in a news release on Sept. 7.
All five schools received standout rankings among schools in the region and were ranked in the top 21 percent of public high schools nationwide, an achievement supported by the district’s robust high school programming and college and career readiness program, the FUSD said.
Eric Birch High School, one of the district’s two continuation schools, was also ranked for the second time in three years.
“It is rewarding to see six of our high schools on the U.S. News and World Report’s prestigious Best High School Rankings. These rankings affirm our commitment to providing our students with high-quality education and college and career readiness resources,” Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “Our work is far from finished, and we will continue to seek innovative ways to prepare our students for the future.”
In partnership with global research firm RTI International, U.S. News evaluated about 17,680 public high schools across the United States and ranked them at the national, state and local level based on data from the 2021-22 school year. The U.S. News and World Report considers six measures in formulating its rankings: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.
Fontana High School achieved a rank of 343 in all of California, which placed third among high schools in four neighboring districts. All five FUSD comprehensive high schools ranked in the top 550 of all 2,613 public high schools in California.
Students have access to a wide range of career and college readiness programs throughout FUSD, including a breadth of Advanced Placement courses for early college credit, Advancement Via Individual Determination programs that teach skills for success in school and life and a K-12 International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum. The IB curriculum provides a holistic and rigorous approach to learning aimed at developing students with a global perspective who excel academically and are prepared for future success.
FUSD also offers a variety of career technical education (CTE) offerings to choose from, including arts, media and entertainment; building and construction; business and finance; health science and medical technology; information technology; manufacturing and product development; public safety; software and system development; transportation and more.
