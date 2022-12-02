Four Fontana Unified School District schools received donations and food gift cards from the city’s new Northgate González Market during a grand opening celebration and special VIP reception on Nov. 29.
Harry Truman Middle School and Cypress and Randall-Pepper elementary schools were given $1,500 each. Fontana High School received $2,500 to put toward the Fohi choir and ballet folklórico programs, as well as $3,000 to support families in need and student scholarships.
Cypress will invest the donation in student, staff and parent incentives; Randall-Pepper will use the funds for Northgate Market gift cards for families to spend over the holidays and school year; and Truman also will use the funds for food gift cards to help students’ families enjoy the winter season.
The event featured student performances by Fohi’s choir and ballet folklórico group. During the event, the Gonzalez family spoke about the company’s history and the role the store (which is located near those four schools) will serve in the community.
The donations from the family-owned independent grocery chain are part of the company’s philanthropic efforts through the Gonzalez Reynoso Family Foundation, which provides more than $100,000 in donations to schools and neighborhood sports teams each year.
“Fontana Unified is exceptionally grateful to Northgate González Market for their generous donations and ensuring FUSD families can enjoy the holiday season,” Fontana Unified Interim Superintendent Juan M. López said. “Thanks to dedicated community partners like Northgate Market, Fontana Unified can continue supporting families and investing in programs for students.”
