The number of major (Part 1) crimes which occurred in Fontana went down slightly during the year 2019, according to statistics released recently by the Fontana Police Department.
Overall, there were 3,838 crimes committed in the city last year, a 3 percent decrease from the 3,937 that were reported in 2018. This was the third year in a row that crime had decreased.
However, the number of violent crimes against persons went up from 709 to 735.
In specific categories, the number of homicides dropped from eight in 2018 to six in 2019, and aggravated assaults declined from 443 to 440.
But the number of reported rapes went up 32 percent, from 63 in 2018 to 83 in 2019. Also, the number of robberies rose from 195 to 206.
Property crimes declined from 3,228 to 3,103, the P.D. said. In the specific categories:
• Burglaries fell from 542 to 483;
• Thefts rose from 1,773 to 1,846;
• Auto thefts saw a large decline, from 903 to 765;
• Arsons went down from 10 to 9.
Green said he was pleased that the response times for officers arriving at a crime scene were faster in December of 2019 as opposed to December of the previous year.
The Police Department presently has 197 sworn employees and 105 non-sworn employees serving the city.
Green said he is proud of the employees, especially considering that the department's ratio of officers per citizen is the lowest in San Bernardino County among municipal cities that are not patrolled by the Sheriff's Department.
He said he would like to see the Police Department receive additional funding in the city's budget, "but not in a way that would put an undue burden on other departments."
Last year, almost 60 percent of Fontana's general fund budget went to the Police Department.
