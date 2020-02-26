Mark Denny, the city manager for Dana Point in Orange County, has been selected as Fontana's new city manager.
Denny was approved by a 3-1 vote of the Fontana City Council during a closed session meeting on Feb. 25.
Councilmembers Jesse Armendarez, John Roberts, and Phillip Cothran voted in favor of bringing in Denny, while Jesse Sandoval voted no. Mayor Acquanetta Warren was absent.
Denny was employed by Dana Point for three years and five months. He had been the city manager there since July of 2017, and prior to that he was the deputy city manager.
Previously he was the chief operating officer for Orange County.
Denny is replacing Ken Hunt, who retired as Fontana's city manager last July. Michael Milhiser had been filling in as the interim city manager.
“I’m honored to join the City of Fontana and work with an outstanding team of professionals in one of the most vibrant communities in Southern California,” Denny said in a news release. “This is a city with a bold future, and I look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to build on our accomplishments, increase economic opportunities for residents and businesses and enhance a quality of life that has made Fontana such a destination community.”
Denny, who will be moving into his new position on April 6, has more than 25 years of leadership experience at the local, county and state levels.
“Mark Denny is an ideal choice to lead our extraordinary staff and help us, as elected leaders, move our City boldly into the future,” Warren said in a statement. “This is a great time to be in Fontana, and we look forward to working with Mark to help guide us forward and embrace the incredible opportunities that await our community.”
At Dana Point, Denny implemented initiatives to improve transparency, financial accountability, staff retention and the quality of service delivery to the public.
As COO for Orange County, he helped initiate a reorganization of several key departments, established a new methodology for measuring key performance indicators, and was the architect and lead negotiator of the county’s largest land-value real estate transaction.
Denny earned his bachelor of arts at California State University, Fullerton. He is a member of the International City/County Management Association, the League of California Cities City Manager Department and the Orange County City Managers Association.
Denny and his wife Katherine have two adult children, Reagan and Jackson.
