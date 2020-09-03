Heather Stanton knows that maintaining a safe and clean workspace is vitally important, especially in the age of coronavirus.
In fact, she has accomplished that goal so effectively that she was given a prestigious worldwide award.
On Aug. 26, Stanton, an employee at George's Sierra Shell in Fontana, was given the Shell Service Champion Hero award from Shell Marketing for her efforts during the pandemic.
She is the only person to receive this award in the United States. The other three award winners were from China, Turkey, and Russia.
"Her award recognizes her for her innovation in keeping our customers and employees safe by implementing an outside waiting area and all the safety measures we use from the moment you drop off your vehicle to the time you pick it up," said Doug Whiteman, the owner of George's Sierra Shell.
During a ceremony at the service station, Whiteman said Stanton has been an excellent employee for 18 years and has been especially valuable during the health crisis of the past several months.
Stanton said that she wanted to make sure the entire station was always sanitized so that everyone would feel comfortable.
"I wanted to create a safe and sanitary work environment for our customers and employees," she said.
As a "global service champion hero," Stanton received a $500 check from Shell as well as from the Marathon Marketing Team, represented by Greg Woolf, territory manager for Marathon Petroleum Corporation.
