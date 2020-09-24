A 40-year-old woman was murdered in Bloomington on Sept. 23, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:32 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to the report of a female unresponsive in a residence in the 18000 block of Valley Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Rebecca Moon, inside the residence, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to the location and are conducting the investigation.
The suspect(s) responsible for the death of the victim have not been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Max Kunzman, Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
