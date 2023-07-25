Two suspects were arrested after Fontana Sheriff’s Station investigators found stolen vehicles, narcotics, firearms, and an illegal gaming room at a Bloomington auto shop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On July 17 at about 7:55 a.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station conducted an investigation regarding a commercial water truck that was stolen from a construction site in Highland. Owners of the stolen truck advised Nunez the vehicle was equipped with GPS and was showing to be at a business in the 18700 block of 4th Street in Bloomington. Nunez obtained assistance from other deputies on patrol and station detectives as he conducted his investigation.
As deputies responded to the location, they observed the stolen truck leaving the business, headed toward Riverside County. Deputies requested the assistance of aviation in locating the stolen truck and found it abandoned on a nearby street, unoccupied. Investigators arrived at the business and detained all subjects involved and authored a search warrant for the business.
During the service of the search warrant, investigators located other stolen vehicles, a stolen vehicle engine, stolen catalytic converters, narcotics, firearms, a large amount of cash, and an illegal gaming room concealed on the property.
Members of the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force, Code Enforcement, Probation Department and Sheriff's narcotic investigators responded and assisted with the investigation.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Carlos Ledesma, a 37-year-old resident of Bloomington, and Gustavo Escobar, a 41-year-old resident of San Bernardino, were arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the owners, who were very appreciative, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
