Fontana Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a man and woman after three weapons were found, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident began when a man called the Sheriff's Department and said a man pointed a gun at him in the 8500 block of Almond Avenue in the western unincorporated area of Fontana on Aug. 15 and 10:37 p.m.
When deputies arrived in the vicinity, they contacted Pedro Sanchez (who was found to be on parole) and his girlfriend, Sandy Yanez, in a black Chevy Silverado.
A vehicle search was conducted and a loaded Glock 9mm magazine (stolen from the San Diego area) and gun holster were located, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies searched the surrounding area and two additional handguns were located on the dirt sidewalk next to the passenger side of the vehicle. A records check of the guns found that one of the guns was reported stolen and the other was unregistered.
The two suspects were booked into West Valley Detention Center.
