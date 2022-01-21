A suspect wanted for attempted murder was arrested after Fontana Station deputies located him near an unrelated crime scene in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 17, Deputy Diaz responded to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to investigate a stabbing that occurred in Bloomington. The victim was being treated in the Trauma Unit of the Emergency Room. Diaz spoke to the victim and obtained vital information needed to conduct an investigation.
Diaz located the scene of the crime and witnesses who were present during the incident. The deputy obtained the assistance of station detectives and developed information which identified the suspect as Armando Contreras, a 32-year-old Bloomington man.
On Jan. 18, deputies were investigating a man with gun call near the location of the stabbing at Larch Avenue and Lynwood Avenue.
During the second investigation, deputies located Contreras in an abandoned residence and detained him. Deputies determined Contreras was not involved in the man with a gun call, but was transported to the Fontana Station to be interviewed regarding the stabbing the day prior.
At the conclusion of the interview, Contreras was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
