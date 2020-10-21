A 55-year-old man was shot to death in Bloomington on Oct. 18, and detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:30 p.m., Fontana Sheriff's Station deputies responded to reports of gunshots heard at the Miracle Mobile Grove Trailer Park in the 9800 block of Alder Avenue.
Deputies arrived and found Pedro Contreras-Cruz inside his trailer suffering from a gunshot wound. Contreras-Cruz was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives with the Homicide Detail responded to conduct the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and no other details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
