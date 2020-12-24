Deputies at the Fontana Sheriff's Station were busy checking the "naughty and nice" recently.
Their goal was to spread some holiday cheer to the children in the local community on Dec. 23.
And so, while out on patrol, deputies spontaneously passed out gifts to children, and this endeavor was a great success, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.
"Despite the windy conditions, deputies in the patrol areas of Bloomington, Fontana and Lytle Creek were able to locate children and hand out gifts," the Sheriff's Department said. "Our gift giving was welcomed by many smiling children."
