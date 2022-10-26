A deputy from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station saved the life of a man who was not breathing during a recent incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 25, Deputy Angel Garcia-Perez responded to an unrelated report near the intersection of Vine Street and Lynwood Street. While looking for a possible suspect in a wash area north of Interstate 10, east of Cedar Avenue, Garcia-Perez located an unresponsive 32-year-old male transient who was turning purple, his eyes rolled back in his head, and there were signs of a recent drug overdose. While Garcia-Perez evaluated his condition, the male stopped breathing.
Garcia-Perez began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about five minutes and the man began to breathe again. Personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived and treated the man with Narcan. He regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital, where he was expected to survive.
Deputies later learned he had overdosed on fentanyl when Garcia-Perez came across him.
