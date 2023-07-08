The Fontana Sheriff’s Station has issued a warning to local residents about a rise in vehicle burglaries.
On the Sheriff’s Facebook page, the department recently provided these tips to help people combat this crime.
1. Lock your vehicle: Always lock your car and make sure all windows are closed before leaving it unattended.
2. Park in well-lit areas: When parking your vehicle, choose well-lit and populated areas.
3. Don't leave valuables in sight: Keep valuable items, such as laptops, smartphones, purses, or wallets, out of sight. If you must leave valuables in your vehicle, place them in the trunk before you arrive at your destination.
4. Install an alarm system: Consider installing an alarm system or anti-theft device in your vehicle.
5. Use a steering wheel lock: A visible steering wheel lock can deter thieves and make it more difficult for them to steal your vehicle.
6. Be cautious with spare keys: Avoid leaving spare keys inside your vehicle, as burglars might search for them.
7. Don't leave important documents: Avoid leaving important documents, such as your vehicle registration or insurance papers, in your car.
The Sheriff’s Department also urged residents to call law enforcement if they see someone tampering with a vehicle.
