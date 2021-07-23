Deputies from the Fontana Station arrested a 46-year-old Bloomington woman on an attempted murder charge for allegedly striking a family member multiple times with her vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 21 at about 1:16 p.m., deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic violence incident in the 10700 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
When deputies arrived, they located a male victim at the location who had sustained injuries to his upper body as a result of being struck several times with the front end of a car.
During the course of the investigation, deputies learned Martha Simental had allegedly caused extensive damage to the victim's residence from continuously ramming her car into the home after she hit the victim with her vehicle. Simental fled the location in her damaged vehicle prior to the arrival of deputies, who authored an arrest warrant for Simental with a $1 million bail. Detectives assisted patrol and conducted an extensive area search. Detectives spoke with multiple citizens in the community who provided leads.
Then on July 22 at about 1 p.m., detectives located the damaged vehicle used in the crime at an automotive repair shop in Bloomington. Detectives conducted surveillance on the vehicle and spotted Simental at the repair shop attempting to repair the damage to her car. Detectives contacted Simental and took her into custody without incident.
Simental was interviewed at the Fontana Station and subsequently booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
