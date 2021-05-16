A man was arrested on charges of annoying/molesting children, indecent exposure and failure to register as a sex offender, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 15 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station deputies responded to a report of a nude subject completing sexual acts in the front yard of a residence in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue in Bloomington.
Upon arrival, deputies found Andres Toribio, age 25, a resident of Bloomington, sleeping nude in a backyard. He was uncooperative but detained without incident.
Through investigation, deputies determined Toribio was allegedly nude in public and completed sexual acts. He was observed by people in the area, including three and four-year-old children.
Toribio was found to be on felony probation in Los Angeles County for robbery and had a previous conviction for indecent exposure. He was ordered to register as a sex offender in L.A. County and was out of compliance with that registration. Toribio was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Deputies are releasing a booking photograph as they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
